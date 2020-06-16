COVID-19 drug trial: Dexamethasone first life-saving coronavirus drug, says England’s CMO

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 7:20 PM

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Twitter that the findings supporting dexamethasone as a life-saving drug for Coronavirus-induced Covid-19 disease was "the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far."

Coronavirus drug Dexamethasone: Steroid drug Dexamethasone can save the lives of patients who are severely ill with COVID-19, Reuters reported England’s Chief Medical Officer as saying. As medical trials for Covid-19 vaccines are conducted around the world and scientists toil day and night in search of a cure for the Coronavirus disease, this comes as the “most important trial result so far”, the report said.

“Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well-known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world (Sic),” the CMO of England added.

Dexamethasone is a cheap and widely-available steroid drug that has become the first medicine shown to be able to save lives of patients severely affected by COVID-19.

