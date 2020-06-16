COVID-19 drug trial: Dexamethasone first life-saving coronavirus drug, says England’s CMO

Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday, June 16 show it reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Coronavirus drug Dexamethasone: Steroid drug Dexamethasone can save the lives of patients who are severely ill with COVID-19, Reuters reported England’s Chief Medical Officer as saying. As medical trials for Covid-19 vaccines are conducted around the world and scientists toil day and night in search of a cure for the Coronavirus disease, this comes as the “most important trial result so far”, the report said.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Twitter that the findings supporting dexamethasone as a life-saving drug for Coronavirus-induced Covid-19 disease was “the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far.”

“Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well-known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world (Sic),” the CMO of England added.

This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far. Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world. https://t.co/zRIaHulHOe — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) June 16, 2020

Dexamethasone is a cheap and widely-available steroid drug that has become the first medicine shown to be able to save lives of patients severely affected by COVID-19.