COVID-19 drug trial: Dexamethasone first life-saving coronavirus drug, says England’s CMO

Coronavirus drug Dexamethasone: Steroid drug Dexamethasone can save the lives of patients who are severely ill with COVID-19, Reuters reported England’s Chief Medical Officer as saying. As medical trials for Covid-19 vaccines are conducted around the world and scientists toil day and night in search of a cure for the Coronavirus disease, this comes as the “most important trial result so far”, the report said.
“Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well-known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world (Sic),” the CMO of England added.
Dexamethasone is a cheap and widely-available steroid drug that has become the first medicine shown to be able to save lives of patients severely affected by COVID-19.
