Covid-19 drug Remdesivir: Drug regulator raises concern over black marketing, over pricing

Coronavirus Remdesivir: Raising concern over the issue of black marketing and over pricing of Remdesivir drug, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all states to ensure that the drug which is being used in the treatment of Coronavirus patients is not sold above its MRP. A letter was written by the Central Drugs Controller General to the respective states’ Drug controllers in this regard on Tuesday. The letter was written by CDSCO after drug manufacturer M/S Local Circles sent a letter to CDSCO highlighting its concerns over the issue of black marketing and over pricing of the drug.

CDSCO has received a letter from pharma company M/S Local circles raising concerns regarding black marketing, hoarding and over pricing of the Remdesivir drug by certain elements, the letter issued by CDSCO read. The state enforcements are therefore directed to keep their strict vigil on the issue to curtail the incidents of over-pricing, hoarding and black marketing of the crucial drug, the letter added. It further said that the officials must ensure that the drug is not sold above its stipulated MRP price.

After positive findings of the antiviral Remdesivir drug on Coronavirus patients in different parts of the world, the health authorities had allowed the use of the drug in India for severe cases in accordance with adequate precautions and conditions in the month of June. In the wake of the unavailability of the drug in India, permission was granted to select pharma companies to begin immediate manufacturing of the drug by CDSCO. The pharma companies which are currently involved in the manufacturing of the drug include Cipla, Hetro, Mylan Laboratory, and Local Circles.

Earlier, the drug controller had also permitted large scale import of the drug and also issued import licenses for select importers. However, due to delay in getting the consignment of the drug, manufacturing licenses were issued to the pharma companies. However, despite its large scale use in severe cases in different countries, scientists have highlighted the fact that Remdesivir’s efficacy has not been completely established in treating the Covid-19 patients and more trials on its use are being undertaken around the world to gather more information about the drug.