COVID-19 drug: Hetero Healthcare to supply 20,000 vials of Covifor in India at Rs 5,400 per vial

Covifor, to be priced at Rs 5,400 per vial, will be used on critically-affected Covid patients in hospitals. (Representative image)

Followed by the approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Covifor, the generic of Remdesivir, Hetero Healthcare on Wednesday said it was all set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two lots of 10,000 vials.

One set will be immediately supplied to both corporate and government hospitals in Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra; while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time to meet the emergency requirements.

Covifor, to be priced at Rs 5,400 per vial, will be used on critically-affected Covid patients in hospitals.“The launch of Covifor in India is a significant milestone for all of us. Through Covifor, we hope to reduce the treatment time of a patient in a hospital, thereby reducing the increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure, overburdened currently due to accelerating Covid-19 infection rates. We are working closely with the government and medical community to make Covifor quickly accessible to both public and private healthcare centres across the country,” M Srinivasa Reddy, MD, Hetero Healthcare, said in a statement.

Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir, indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in hospital’s critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. Covifor is expected to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates, given its proven positive clinical outcomes.

Hetero Healthcare is a group company of Hetero and is engaged in the marketing and distribution of medicines in the India. The company has 11 specialised marketing divisions and has been a market leader in ARV, oncology, anti-flu and anti-bacterials.