COVID-19: DRDO lab comes up with contactless sanitation cabinet for gadgets, bank notes; details

COVID-19: DRDO lab in Hyderabad rolls out contactless disinfecting cabinet for gadgets and bank notes! As the Coronavirus crisis is deepening in India, the country’s scientists are digging deep to come up with innovative solutions to check the spread of the virus, if not stop it completely. In the same spirit, Research Centre Imarat (RCI)–a DRDO laboratory in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitation Cabinet called Defense Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS), designed to sanitize cell phones, iPads, printers, currency notes, challans, etc.

It offers UVC access to items positioned within the cabinet by 360-degree. The device runs on the drawer opening and closing mechanism, the proximity sensor switches make its operation automatic and contactless. The DRUVS goes into sleep mode once the sanitation is finished and hence doesn’t require the operator to wait near the disinfecting unit.

The RCI has also come up with a device to sanitise currency notes in large numbers, as per a report in Telangana Today. The device is called Notesclean. The Notesclean’s role is essential as DRUVS can’t sanitise individual notes in a bundle optimally and it will take a long period of time. The Notesclean can disinfect currency notes in a quick time.

To sanitise currency notes, one can simply place the loose notes at the device’s input slot. It takes the notes one by one and moves them through a series of UVC lamps to disinfect them completely, added the Telangana Today’s report.

This is not the only effort by DRDO and RCI. Earlier, RCI had developed a mobile virology research and diagnostics laboratory (MVRDL) in collaboration with the ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad, and other private players, according to a report in The Hindu.

The working of MVRDL is based on the safety standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). The MVRDL was developed with a combination of a bio-safety level (BSL)-3 laboratory and a BSL-2 in a record 15-day period. This can handle one thousand to two thousand samples a day, The Hindu’s report stated further.