Covid-19: Downward trend in Delhi’s Coronavirus positivity rate in last few days, says health minister

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 1:44 PM

"The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 percent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent," he said.

Covid 19 cases in delhi, covid 19 recovery rate in delhi, covid 19 death cases in delhi, coronavirus positivity rate in delhi, latest news on coronavirus pandemicThe cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, Jain said. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week. “The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 percent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent,” he said.

The cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, Jain said. The minister said due to the increased testing over the last 10 to 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a “downward trend” in the COVID-19 positivity rate over the past two to three days.

“It should lead to good results by next week,” he said. On Friday, the city reported 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths. As many as 61,037 tests were conducted and the positivity rate stood at 6.76 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 9.83 on Friday, down from 10.05 per cent on Tuesday.

