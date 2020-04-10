COVID-19: Double testing! Centre asks states to ramp up sample collection; details

Haryana, which has reported 156 cases so far, has sent 2,964 samples for testing.

Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Double testing’, Centre tells states to ramp up sample collection! The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has asked all states and Union territories to increase the number of samples collected across the country for testing to at least 2.5 lakh by April 14, IE has reported. As of 9 PM on March 09, a total of 1,44,910 samples were screened across the country including 30,299 from Maharashtra, the worst affected state from the highly infectious Covid-19 pandemic. The state has the highest number of positive cases registered at 1,135.

The report quoted Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora as saying the Union Health Ministry had intimated all the states and Union territories in a video conference with all states ‘health secretaries and UTs.

The Center has already suggested on the basis of state recommendations that various limits on people’s movement will continue after April 14 and that a final decision will be made after April 10 based on the trajectory of infections throughout the country.

Haryana, which has reported 156 cases so far, has sent 2,964 samples for testing out of which 2,017 have proved negative while 791 are expected to see results. The Haryana government has issued detailed instructions to doctors and medical staff to start another round of testing from Friday across the state, the IE report quoted Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora as saying.

Arora added that Haryana would also increase sample collection for Covid-19 by 1.5 times, following the formula adopted by the central government. He said that the state will step up testing and increase the sam. Arora also said that 450 samples will be tested in each of Haryana’s hotspots, including the four districts of Gurugram, Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad, and a total of 125 samples will be tested in each of the other. Health officials will also add more samples from the Panchkula, Panipat and Ambala districts he said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

The number of Coronavirus case in India has surged past 6000 while the number of people killed from the virus has sought up past 160. The ICMR has also approved plasma-based treatment for the patients of Covid-19 in an effort to cure more patients at a rapid rate.