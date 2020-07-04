COVID-19: Doctor in charge of treatment returns home after 98 days of uninterrupted duty

Gomes has treated around 333 patients in the facility. (IE Image by Smita Nair)

The doctor in charge of treatment at Goa’s dedicated COVID-19 hospital, Dr Edwin Gomes has returned home after completing 98 days of uninterrupted duty, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

Gomes received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his home on the outskirts of Panaji on Friday, with people applauding and offering him flowers for his service.

A video of the rousing welcome has gone viral on social media. Attached to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Gomes heads a team of doctors posted at the ESI Hospital, the state’s dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility.

According to a senior official from the health department, Gomes has returned home after 98 days of uninterrupted duty.

“Gomes has been working tirelessly right from the time the outbreak happened and a dedicated facility was set up at ESI Hospital,” he said.

Gomes has treated around 333 patients in the facility, of which 153 have recovered from the deadly infection, the official said. The doctor, however, was unavailable for comment.

As on Friday, Goa has reported 1,576 COVID-19 cases, of which five patients have succumbed to the infection and 800 are undergoing treatment.