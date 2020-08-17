Covid-19: Districts with over 10,000 cases triple in a month

Rural areas now have three districts with over 10,000 cases and four others with over 5,000 cases; semi-urban areas have 17 districts with over 5,000 cases and 10 of those have crossed the 10,000 mark.
Until a month ago, none of the rural districts and only one semi-urban district had over 10,000 cases. But as India inches closer to 3 million infections and records nearly 65,000 cases daily, the number of districts with 10,000 cases has trebled to 56. Rural areas now have three districts with over 10,000 cases and four others with over 5,000 cases; semi-urban areas have 17 districts with over 5,000 cases and 10 of those have crossed the 10,000 mark.
It is, therefore, not surprising that rural and semi-urban centres now account for 36.6% of India’s total infections; this share was just 21.1% on July 13. The total number of districts with 1,000 cases has increased to 372 as compared to 104 a month ago. Daily growth rate of infections at 2.8% is more than twice that of Brazil which is 1.3%. India tops the chart in terms of fresh infections, it added 1.1 lakh more cases than Brazil in the last week. It will surpass Brazil within first week of September.
