COVID-19 discharge rate inches past 84 per cent in Bengal, death toll rises to 3,394

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:47 AM

A total of 1,44,248 people have so far recovered from the disease in the state, it said.

With 55 fresh fatalities, the coronavirus death toll also climbed to 3,394, the department said. (Representational image: IE)

The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.02 per cent on Thursday after 3,335 more patients recovered from the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said.

A total of 1,44,248 people have so far recovered from the disease in the state, it said. With 55 fresh fatalities, the coronavirus death toll also climbed to 3,394, the department said. Forty-six people died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

West Bengal reported 2,984 new cases, pushing the tally to 1,71,681, the bulletin said, adding, the number of active cases stood at 24,039.

Kolkata accounted for 15 fatalities, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (12). In terms of fresh cases, the maximum number of 731 infections were reported from North 24 Parganas, while Kolkata registered 472 cases, it said.

Since Wednesday, 45,291 samples were tested in the state, and thus far, 20,20,784 such clinical examinations have been conducted, the bulletin added.

