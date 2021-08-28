Covid-19: Delta variant increases risk of hospitalisation, read details

Earlier studies on the variant had also found the variant to be not only more lethal but also rapidly transmissible.

Patients of Coronavirus infected by its Delta variant are at double the risk of hospitalisation in comparison to those infected by the Alpha variant, as per an analysis of over 40000 Covid-19 cases in England. The study which was conducted by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal zeroed in on these patients who had contracted Coronavirus during March 29 and May 23 this year, the Indian Express reported. The research also found that the risk of getting hospitalised in an emergency situation was also 1.5 times more in case of the Delta variant in comparison to the infection caused by the Alpha variant.

Talking about the salience of the research, Dr Gavin Dabrera, one of the study’s lead authors and a consultant epidemiologist at the National Infection Service, Public Health England was quoted as saying that the research has confirmed what was long guessed. Dr Dabrera said that the delta variant was more dangerous and put more people at risk of hospitalisation than the alpha variant. Dabrera also emphasised on the fact that most patients analysed during the study had not been vaccinated before they got Coronavirus.

The delta variant which was first reported in India in December last year has spread to most parts of the world and also become the leading variant for most infections in recent times. Earlier studies on the variant had also found the variant to be not only more lethal but also rapidly transmissible.

It is pertinent to note that all 40000 patients of Coronavirus who were part of the study had been genome sequenced to determine the variant they had got infected from. The researchers after taking into account age, ethnicity, vaccination status and other variable factors reached the conclusion that the delta variant was 2 times more likely to make patients severely ill needing hospitalisation.

Dr Anne Presanis, who is another lead author of the study and a senior statistician at the MRC Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge was quoted as saying that the study had highlighted the fact that the delta variant can impose a greater burden on the health care system in the absence of full vaccination and urged people to get fully vaccinated at the earliest.