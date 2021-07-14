Covid-19: Delta sub-lineages AY.1, AY.2 unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta, says INSACOG

"It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta. They also continue to be below 1 per cent in available sequences from June in India," the INSACOG said.

Delta variant sub-lineages — AY.1 and AY.2 — are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus.

In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta and it is defined by ‘ORF1a:I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S:417’.

It is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified case in the UK and India. There are no known significant properties of this mutation but since it is a Delta VOC sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated.

