COVID-19: Delhi’s pizza delivery man had symptoms for a month; 17 coworkers under quarantine

Coronavirus in Delhi: A pizza delivery man who has been tested positive for COVID-19 infection, had been showing symptoms for a month. He had cough and fatigue since March 20 but did not show any signs of fever, Indian Express reported. The report said that since he did not travel anywhere or known any other positive patients, he kept delivering food for the next few days. After his reports came positive, as a precautionary measure, other 17 coworkers have also been put under quarantine, the report said. The man had been delivering pizza after he developed symptoms and 72 houses in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have also been put under quarantine. Moreover, the report highlighted that he had possibly contracted the disease when he had been delivering to one of the houses in the locality.

According to B M Mishra, District Magistrate, South Delhi, all those who had come in contact with the delivery man are being screened and been asked to stay under home quarantine. They will be tested if they develop symptoms. The report said that this development has been confirmed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. It was noted that the man continued to work till April 13 and his reports came out on April 14.

Both areas of Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have been declared a containment zone. The restaurant where the man was employed in Malviya Nagar has been closed for 14 days and sanitization of the premises was carried out earlier this week.

The report added that the administration will be contacting all the people he had delivered food to even in early March. The delivery man had gotten himself checked after his symptoms persisted for a long time, the report mentioned citing officials. He went to Safdarjung hospital and asked them for a COVID-19 test. After he mentioned that he has been delivering food and is at risk, he was sent to RML hospital for further tests which turned out positive.

The man had delivered orders placed on Zomato as well. The food delivery service provider has also made a statement that the company was not sure that the man was infected when he made the delivery for Zomato. It added that the restaurant had given strict instructions to maintain hand hygiene and wear masks to keep all the customers safe.