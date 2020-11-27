Covid-19: Delhi set to get vaccine storage facility by mid-December; Check location, capacity, key details

The central government has stated that 1 crore healthcare workers across India will be administered the first dose of vaccine. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination: Delhi is all set to get a Coronavirus vaccine storage centre in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. There is a three-storey building in the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital compound run by the Delhi government. This building will be turned into a Covid-19 vaccine storage facility, hospital director Dr. B L Sherwal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

All you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine storage facility

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital is located in Tahirpur, near Dilshad Garden of East Delhi.

The upcoming Covid-19 vaccine storage will come up in an area of around 5,000 square metres, Dr. Sherwal said.

The Covid-19 vaccine storage facility will become functional by December 15-16. An expert team of the National Health Mission has conducted a review of the building, as per the IE report.

At present, the three-storey building has 500 dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients. The Centre team required 5,000 square metres of space for the proposed vaccine storage facility. They have decided to use the entire building, Dr. Sherwal said.

The National Health Mission will be using the ground and first floors of the building initially. They will also be utilising the second floor, Dr. Sherwal said.

Dr. Sherwal said that the building’s electricity feed is needed to be modified to serve the requirements of refrigerators to store the Covid-19 vaccine.

The central government has recently directed governments in states and union territories regarding the cold storage and refrigerated vans that have already been used for the existing universal immunisation programme. So far, a total of 28,000 cold chains and 700 refrigerated vans have been used under the universal immunisation programme.

The central government has stated that 1 crore healthcare workers across India will be administered the first dose of vaccine.