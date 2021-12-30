  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi sees 1,313 fresh caseload additions, highest since May 26

On May 26, the national capital had reported 1,491 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent and 130 deaths.

Written By PTI
As many as 496 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 331 on Monday. (File)
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent, according to health department data.

No fresh deaths were reported in the city.

On Wednesday, 923 cases were recorded in the city with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent. The positivity rate breached the one per cent-mark after a gap of seven months.

As many as 496 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 331 on Monday.

The spike in daily cases in Delhi over the last few days comes amid a jump in Omicron cases in the city.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 25,107.

A total of 75,953 tests, including 68,590 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

