COVID-19: Delhi reports zero deaths, 29 new cases

The national capital reported 29 cases of coronavirus and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The number of containment zones in the city has dropped below the 100 mark and currently stands at 95. The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,714. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 27 cases of infection on Saturday and 24 on Friday. There are 371 active cases in Delhi, of which 118 are in home isolation.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 62,546 tests, including 45,525 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest single-day rise in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

Amid apprehensions of a third Covid wave in Delhi, experts suggested avoiding mass gatherings and celebrating the festivals in a scaled down manner, according to the minutes of a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held last month.

At the meeting, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul emphasised that a narrative for celebrating festivals in a “simple manner” should be started as these events can easily reverse all the gains made in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

According to government data, 1.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 54 lakh people have received both the doses.