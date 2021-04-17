  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi reports highest single-day surge of about 24,000 new cases

By:
April 17, 2021 8:53 PM

A day before, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths were reported in the city.

Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Delhi, IndiaAmid escalating coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (pictured) on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become "very serious and worrisome", with oxygen stock, and remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

Delhi has recorded around 24,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Amid escalating coronavirus cases, Kejriwal on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become “very serious and worrisome”, with oxygen stock, and remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

He said that the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to increase beds on a large-scale in the coming days.

“The cases of COVID-19 are rising fast in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, around 24,000 fresh cases have been reported. Within a day, the number has gone up from around 19,500 to around 24,000. So, the situation is very serious and worrisome,” Kejriwal said.

This is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.

On Thursday and Friday, the city had recorded 16,699 and 17,282 cases respectively.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital on Saturday.

“Inspected the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital. Instructed the hospital authorities to ensure no patient should face any inconvenience and there shouldn’t be any shortage of medical facilities,” Sisodia tweeted.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
