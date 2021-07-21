  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi reports 62 cases, 4 deaths

By: |
July 21, 2021 3:21 PM

The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

covid 19 cases in delhiThe number of active cases stands at 566, a minor decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday. Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.

As many as 14,10,066 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases stands at 566, a minor decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day. A total of 65,811 tests were conducted a day ago, it said.

Related News

The national capital had reported five Covid fatalities and 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Tuesday’s bulletin. Delhi recorded 36 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent along with three fatalities, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Delhi reports 62 cases 4 deaths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Human-to-human transmission of bird flu rare, no need to panic: AIIMS chief
2India first to make DNA based Covid-19 vaccine, 1,573 oxygen plants will be operational before next surge: Mansukh Mandavia
3European Medicines Agency grants Orphan Drug Designation to Zydus Cadila’s Saroglitazar Mg