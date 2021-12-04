COVID-19: Delhi reports 51 cases, zero death

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in November, the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.
The national capital recorded 51 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent while there was no more death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday.
The number of cumulative cases of the disease rose to 14,41,295.
Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,098.
Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
