COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 32 new cases; positivity rate 0.14 pc

Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,035. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 25,091 in Delhi. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate rose to 0.14 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 22,603 tests — 21,195 RT-PCR tests and 1,408 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Fifteen cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent were recorded on October 18. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases increased to 328 on Friday from 303 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 158 on Friday while it was 146 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 109, same as on Thursday, the bulletin said.