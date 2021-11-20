COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 32 new cases; positivity rate 0.06 pc

The case positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the city health department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 14,40,637. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095.

Four fatalities have so far been reported in the city this month — two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and November 15. Delhi reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

On Friday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 54,249 tests — 49,273 RT-PCR tests and 4,976 rapid antigen tests — were conducted to detect the infection a day ago, the bulletin said.