COVID-19: Delhi records two deaths, 62 new cases; positivity rate 0.12 pc

It had reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.
Delhi on Friday recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 after a gap of three weeks, and 62 fresh cases as the positivity rate rose to 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,093.
The national capital has last reported a COVID-19 death on October 22.
The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,332. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The case positivity rate increased to 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.
A total of 49,874 tests — 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
On Thursday, 40 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.
On Wednesday, 54 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent; and 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Tuesday.
