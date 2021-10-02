COVID-19: Delhi records one death, 33 new cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

This is the first fatality due to COVID-19 in October in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital now stands at 25,088.

Delhi on Saturday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 33 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

This is the first fatality due to COVID-19 in October in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital now stands at 25,088.

On Saturday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and on Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The total tally of cases on Saturday stands at 14,38,933. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 68,362 tests — 47,870 RT-PCR tests and 20,492 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.