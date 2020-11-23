  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi records five deaths an hour

November 23, 2020 5:36 PM

At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period.

delhi coronavirus, delhi health minister, satyender jain, delhi coronavirus daily cases, covid 19The tally of active cases on Sunday stood at 40,212 as compared to 39,741 on Saturday in Delhi.

At least five persons died due to COVID-19 every hour on an average in Delhi in the last 24 hours, accounting for the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country, which recorded an average of 21 deaths in this period. The analysis was based on the data from the Union Health Ministry which gave the total number of deaths recorded in the country and all states and UTs due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

While a total of 511 COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, Delhi accounted for the largest chunk of such fatalities with 121 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the national capital recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391.

These fresh cases came out of the 54,893 tests conducted on Saturday, including 23,433 RT-PCR tests, according to the bulletin. This was the fifth time in the last 11 days that the daily number of deaths had crossed the 100-mark.
Authorities reported 111 deaths on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

The tally of active cases on Sunday stood at 40,212 as compared to 39,741 on Saturday in Delhi, the bulletin said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,29,863 of which 4,81,260 have recovered. India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 91,39,865 with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

