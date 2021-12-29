  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi records 923 fresh cases, highest since May 30

On May 30, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25 per cent.

Written By PTI
Delhi on Wednesday logged 923 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since May 30 and almost double the number of infections recorded the previous day, according to health department data.

The positivity rate climbed to 1.29 per cent from 0.89 per cent on Tuesday. No fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, the city saw 496 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease.

A total of 71,696 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

There are 2,191 active cases in the national capital. Of these, 1,068 patients are in home isolation, it said.

