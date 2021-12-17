  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi records 69 new cases; positivity rate at 0.12%

Two coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in December so far — one each on December 6 and December 8.

Written By PTI
The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,100 in Delhi. (Representative image)
The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,100 in Delhi. (Representative image)

Delhi on Friday recorded no death due to COVID-19 and 69 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,42,004. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,100 in Delhi.

Two coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in December so far — one each on December 6 and December 8.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to the health bulletin. On Thursday, 85 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent. On Wednesday, 57 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

A total of 57,298 tests — 51,813 RT-PCR tests and 5,485 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
Next Story
COVID-19: Kerala reports two more Omicron cases, tally rises to 7Officials said there are six in the husband's primary contact list and one in the wife's primary contact list. (File/Reuters)