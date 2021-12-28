  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi records 496 cases, highest since June 4; Positivity rate rises to 0.89%

On June 4, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated.

Written By PTI
On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures. (File)
On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

The national capital has reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, it said.

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

