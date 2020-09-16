Covid-19: Delhi records 4,473 new cases, highest single-day spike so far

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 4,806 on Tuesday.

Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rose to more than 2.30 lakh after 4,473 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, which was the highest single-day spike in the national capital recorded so far. The previous highest single-day spike was 4,321 cases, which was recorded on Saturday last week. Thirty-three fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Four of these 33 deaths are from the previous days. The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 4,806 on Tuesday.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 30,914 from 29,787 on the previous day, as per the bulletin. The Wednesday bulletin said that the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,839 and the total number of cases have climbed to 2,30,269. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,637 on Wednesday from 1,560 on Tuesday. The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the last few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from September 1-15 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973); 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039); 58,340 (4,308); 60,580 (4,266); 60,076 (4,321); 56,656 (4,235); 44,884 (3,229) and 62,669 (4,263).

On Wednesday again, over 4,000 cases were recorded for the 62,593 tests conducted the previous day. The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 51,318 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,275 in all adding to 62,593, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was 1,21,556 while the total number of tests stood at 23,09,578. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 7.15 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent the previous day while the recovery rate was 84.47 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev reviewed COVID-19 management along with district magistrates in a meeting, according to the bulletin. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,521 beds in COVID hospitals, 6,783 are vacant. It said that 2,736 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The bulletin said that 1,94,516 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 17,324.