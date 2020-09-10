Covid-19: Delhi records 4,308 new cases, highest single-day spike so far

Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours

Delhi reported 4,308 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the 2.05-lakh mark in the city, where a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

Thursday’s single-day spike surpassed Wednesday’s figure of 4,039 cases which took the caseload to over 2 lakh.

Wednesday was the first time when the new cases crossed the 4,000 mark. On June 23, the national capital had recorded a single-day spike of 3,947 cases, which was the previous highest single-day spike before Wednesday.

Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,666, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases rose to 25,416, up from 23,773 the previous day, while the total number of cases in the national capital has climbed to 2,05,482, it said.

The death toll was 4,638 on Wednesday.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days. Barring August 31 when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 9 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039).

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was 1,03,269. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 7.38 per cent while the recovery rate was 85.36 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.27 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 10.47 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,272 from 1,226 the previous day.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city. According to the bulletin, out of the total 14,228 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,453 are vacant. Also, 2,516 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,75,400 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 13,518. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 49,336 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,004, in all adding to 58,340, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 19,62,120. Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors/medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing while the Delhi chief secretary met all district magistrates to review COVID-19 management in the city.