COVID-19: Delhi records 41 new cases, zero deaths

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 41 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. The total infection count in the national capital stands at 14,38,469. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests — 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.