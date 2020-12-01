  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi records 4,006 new cases, 86 deaths raise toll to 9,260

December 1, 2020 6:30 PM

These fresh cases came out of the 58,456 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, including 30,297 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Delhi recorded 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.74 lakh, while 86 new fatalities pushed the toll from the disease to 9,260, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 58,456 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, including 30,297 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The active COVID-19 case count stood at 31,769 in Delhi on Tuesday, it said.

The bulletin said the total number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 5,74,380 in the national capital.

