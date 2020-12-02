  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi records 3,944 fresh cases from nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

By: |
December 2, 2020 4:39 PM

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said.

Eighty-two more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342.

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to five per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Related News

Eighty-two more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,342. The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 30,302 from 31,769, the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,78,324.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Delhi records 3944 fresh cases from nearly 79K tests death toll 9342
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka expected during Jan-Feb: Technical Advisory panel
2Coronavirus in Pune: PMC extends Covid-19 restrictions till December end with no major changes
3COVID-19 vaccine: Phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin commences in Kolkata