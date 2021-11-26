COVID-19: Delhi records 23 new cases, positivity rate 0.04 pc

The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,807. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 23 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,807. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,095.
Four fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.
The case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Thursday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.
On Wednesday, 35 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.