COVID-19: Delhi records 22 cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 22 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent on Thursday, while there was zero death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases now stand at 14,39,488 and the death toll remains at 25,089.

A total of 42,563 tests were conducted a day ago.