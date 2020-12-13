  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,984 fresh cases; death toll crosses 10K-mark

By: |
December 13, 2020 7:08 PM

The positivity rate had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent from December 3-7.

The fresh cases came out of 72,335 tests, including 35,611 RT-PCR ones, conducted on Saturday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday even as the death count due to the disease crossed the 10,000-mark in the city with 33 new fatalities.

The positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent from December 3-7. However, on December 8, it rose to 4.23 per cent, before falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It rose to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

Related News

The fresh cases came out of 72,335 tests, including 35,611 RT-PCR ones, conducted on Saturday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Thirty-three fresh fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll due to the disease to 10,014 in the national capital, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases dropped to 16,785 on Sunday from 17,373 the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 6,07,454 in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Delhi records 1984 fresh cases death toll crosses 10K-mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19
2Goverment survey finds drastic rise in obesity among kids under 5 years in 20 states
3There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang