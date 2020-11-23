COVID-19: Delhi records 121 deaths, 4,454 fresh cases

On last Friday authorities had said that 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before.

Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512, authorities said.

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 37,307 tests conducted on Sunday, including 18,046 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On last Friday authorities had said that 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before.

The highest single-day spike till date here — 8,593 cases — was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Monday.

This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

Authorities reported 121 deaths on Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday,131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 37,329 as compared to 40,212 on Sunday.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,34,317 of which 4,88,476 have recovered.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 4,692 on Monday as compared to 4,697 on Sunday.