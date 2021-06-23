COVID-19: Delhi records 111 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 0.15 pc

Delhi has recorded 14,33,366 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Over 14,06,629 patients have recovered so far. As many as 702 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The national capital reported 111 coronavirus cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, while seven more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here.

The seven new fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 24,940. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi reported 134 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while eight more people died due to the infection.

The health bulletin said that 477 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Tuesday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people died, according to data shared by the health department.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 76 cases on April 30 last year.

Monday was also the first time since February 16 — when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease — that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. On January 27, the capital had reported 96 cases.

The infection rate had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the latest health bulletin, 76,185 tests, including 52,940 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.