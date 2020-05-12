COVID-19: Delhi police starts telemedicine service for its personnel

More than 100 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Faced with a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi police has started a round-the-clock tele-service for its personnel to seek medical advice for themselves and their family members on how to avoid contracting or cope with the infection, officials said on Tuesday.

Police personnel run a high risk of viral infection given the very physical nature of their work and frequent public interaction. Once infected, they can transmit the virus to their family members.

So, under the new initiative, the Station House Officers in 15 districts have started the service. They maintain a list of doctors who have volunteered to be a part of the system and suggest measure to police personnel to take in case they show COVID-19 symptoms.

The doctors share timely guidance with the SHOs and the police personnel suspected to have contracted the virus. They also offer counselling to reduce anxiety and stress, the officials said.

Of them, 35 have recovered and resumed duties, according to police.

The demand for remote-diagnosis and treatment through telemedicine has peaked since the coronavirus outbreak as it helps maintain social distance and reduces the risk of virus spread.