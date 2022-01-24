  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi logs 5,760 fresh cases, positivity rate declines to 11.79%

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection.

Written by PTI
On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. (File)
On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. (File)

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 48,844 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection.

It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 543 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.