Covid-19: Delhi logs 1,104 new cases, 12 deaths; slight decline in positivity rate

Delhi recorded 1,104 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent on Thursday, while 12 more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s coronavirus case count increased to 18,48,619 and the death toll climbed to 26,035, the latest bulletin stated.



As many as 52,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi had on on Wednesday reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people had succumbed to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 1,114 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.28 per cent and 12 deaths.



The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.



There are 15,409 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 732 (4.75 per cent) of them are occupied, the bulletin said. Out of these, 250 patients are on oxygen support, including 70 on the ventilator. The number of people in home isolation stands at 3573, down from 4,134, the day before, it said. There are 20,384 containment zones in the city, a fall from 23,052 on Wednesday, it said.



The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,438. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, while the night curfew continues.