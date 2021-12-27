COVID-19: Delhi inches towards ‘yellow’ alert as positivity rate touches 0.55%

The existing Covid-related restrictions in the country were extended till January 31, 2022 by the Centre on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The rising covid cases has once again led to night curfew and lockdown like situation in Delhi NCR. Given the rising trend, the situation may also bring a slew of other restrictions in the city. The increase in positivity rate and threat of highly infectious variant of covid-19, Omicron is pushing Delhi towards the ‘yellow’ alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan. The positivity rate has already touched 0.55 per cent from under 0.1 per cent over the past month. The positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent Saturday.

The yellow alert in any city is implemented in any of the three conditions– when the positivity rate is over 0.5 per cent for two days straight, a total number of 1,500 cases are recorded in a week or average occupancy of oxygen beds stands at 500 for a week. The city recorded 1,155 fresh covid cases over the past week. The number of patients admitted to the hospital is however low at this moment. As per the data, 230 out of 8,960 hospital beds were occupied on Sunday.

Covid-related restrictions extended till January 31, 2022



In the latest development the existing Covid-related restrictions in the country were extended till January 31, 2022 by the Centre on Monday, December 27, 2021. The decision came following the rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variants in the country.

The local and district administrations have been advised to take immediate containment measures against the Omicron variant threat. The order also read that the states may consider re-imposing the local restrictions to control the crowd during the festive season.

Also Read: MHA issues fresh advisory for COVID-19 management, asks states, UTs not to let guard down

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the guidelines issued on December 21 will now be extended till January 31, 2022. According to the December 21 guidelines, the Centre stated that the states/UTs must implement containment measures if covid-19 testing shows the positivity rate of more than 10 per cent or if the hospital bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.