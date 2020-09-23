  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days, says Satyendar Jain

September 23, 2020 4:49 PM

He said Delhi reported a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent on Tuesday. The average positivity rate for the last 7 days stood at 7 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days.

The minister also the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. I took stock of the situation. There is a slight issue, but there is enough oxygen for 7 days in Delhi government-run hospitals,” he said.

Delhi gets oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some suppliers in those states have been told to first supply oxygen there. These issues are being sorted, Jain told reporters here.

It was 8.5-9 per cent in the recent past. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative positivity rate has come down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

“The positivity rate has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend will there in a week or two,” he said.

