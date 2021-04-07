COVID-19: Delhi HC rules mask mandatory even if a person is driving alone

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.
The court said the mask was like a ‘suraksha kavach’ (protective shield) during the prevailing pandemic.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.