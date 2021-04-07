COVID-19: Delhi HC rules mask mandatory even if a person is driving alone

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same. (Representational image: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that wearing of a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle was mandatory during COVID-19, noting that the face covering is like a ‘suraksha kavach’ amid the pandemic.

The court said the mask was like a ‘suraksha kavach’ (protective shield) during the prevailing pandemic.