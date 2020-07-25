COVID-19: Delhi has improved its position in number of active Coronavirus cases, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM also said despite the improvement there was no room for complacency and urged people to take precautions. (file image)

Delhi has improved its position in the number of active COVID-19 cases and is currently at the eighth spot among states and union territories in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Sharing a list of the states with the number of active coronavirus cases on Twitter, he said the situation was “bad” and Delhi was on the second spot a few days back.

He also said despite the improvement there was no room for complacency and urged people to take precautions.

“Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of number of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe,” the chief minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, during an inauguration of a Delhi government hospital, Kejriwal said in the last one month, the number of cases, positivity ratio, and death ratio have gone down, and the recovery rate has increased in Delhi.

“This is the result of the hardwork of all the people. I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal,” he said.

The two crore people of Delhi along with the central and the city government have attained victory over COVID-19, but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over, he stated.

As per the Delhi government’s health bulletin on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,29,531. It included 1,13,068 people who have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,806 who died. The number of active cases was 12,657.