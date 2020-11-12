COVID-19: Delhi government anticipates cases to reach 12,000 a day; seeks more bed

The state government has noted a shortfall of 4,900 beds.

Just as expected, with the onset of winter season and growing air pollution levels, the number of Coronavirus cases are increasing. The clear impact can be seen in the national capital as the number of cases saw a spike. On Sunday, Delhi recorded more than 7,800 cases in one day and now the government is anticipating up to 12,000 cases a day. Citing a letter written by CM Arvind Kejriwal to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, a report by The IE noted that the state government in its report for September-November period has anticipated the worst case scenario of 11,909 cases per day. By the end of this month, the cases will surge significantly.

For this, Kejriwal has also requested the Union government to help with the provision of beds also. Come December, Delhi will need to have a bed capacity of more than 20,000 beds for Coronavirus patients. Additionally, 1,092 beds are required including 300 ICU beds. The projections have been made by an expert group who worked alongside the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. In the letter, Kejriwal wrote that 20,604 beds should be there in the city hospitals to deal with the current situation. It added that the centre and state both will have to augment capacity.

So far, Delhi’s total bed capacity for COVID-19 patients is 15,713. The figure is inclusive of ICU and non-ICU beds. These also include beds at Central government hospitals that have been used during the first and second wave of Coronavirus cases during June and September, respectively. Last month, a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) committee warned Delhi regarding the caseload surge. It also asked the state to prepare to handle up to 15,000 a day. The winters, festive gatherings, weddings and pollution have made conditions appropriate for faster transmission of the viral infection.

The state government has noted a shortfall of 4,900 beds. Also, there is a need for augmentation of NIV (non-invasive ventilator) beds for Coronavirus patients in order to ensure that there is no increase in mortality rate. In the last four days, according to the report, Delhi has been witnessing more than 70 fatalities in a day and in these four days only, 310 people have succumbed to the viral infection. Based on the last 10 days, the fatality rate in Delhi has been recorded at 0.98 per cent.