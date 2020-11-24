  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds

November 24, 2020 10:08 AM

A total of 1,200 BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the official said.

He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and said he expects a downtrend in the next two-three weeks.

The city recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent on Monday, while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 8,512 in the city.

