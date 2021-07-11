COVID-19: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.
Coronavirus cases: Delhi on Sunday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.
