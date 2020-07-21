COVID-19 deaths in India: Fatality rate drops to 2.43%, among lowest in the world

Coronavirus deaths in India is low.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said the death rate due to coronavirus complications in the country has fallen to 2.43 per cent from 2.97% on July 1, thanks to the “clinical management” by the government. Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty, health ministry, in a conference on Tuesday said, “The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world.”

Deaths per million population in India due to coronavirus infections stand at 20.4, compared to the global average of 77 deaths per million, according to the health ministry.

This is because of “the effective clinical management, leading to a decrease in fatality rate”. India’s “COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 2.43 per cent,” he said.

According to health ministry data, India’s case fatality rate was 2.49 per cent as on July 18, with 26,816 deaths linked to COVID-19.

As on July 21, India has reported 1,155,191 COVID-19 cases and 28,084 deaths linked to the virus, while 724,578 patients have been recovered/discharged from the hospitals.

He further said aggressive testing is necessary to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate. “The aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down the positivity rate below 5%.” He informed that 19 states and UTs are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population to detect COVID-19.

What could an encouraging development in the coronavirus situation in the country, he informed that 30 states and Union Territories (UTs) have positivity rate below the national average.

Regarding indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, who was also present at the conference, informed that two of India’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the phase I and II stages of trials. “Discussions have already begun how will the vaccines be made available to all those who need it,” Paul said.

The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure people, both from India and the international community, have access to an Indian vaccine as early as possible, said Paul. “Every possible facilitations will be ensured making sure trials conducted scientifically, ethically, and we arrive at an affordable option,” he added.