  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,332 in West Bengal with record 42 more fatalities

By: |
Published: July 26, 2020 8:39 AM

The maximum number of 12 fatalities was reported from North 24 Parganas, followed by 11 from the metropolis.

COVID 19 death toll, covid 19 cases in west Bengal, covid 19 death cases in west Bengal, coronavirus cases, North 24 Parganas,latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe state capital also recorded the highest single-day spike of 727 infections, while 524 fresh cases were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said. (IE photo)

West Bengal reported a record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, which pushed the death toll in the state to 1,332 on Saturday, the health department said. The state also registered the highest single-day spike of 2,404 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 56,377, it said in a bulletin.

The maximum number of 12 fatalities was reported from North 24 Parganas, followed by 11 from the metropolis.
The state capital also recorded the highest single-day spike of 727 infections, while 524 fresh cases were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Related News

West Bengal now has 19,391 active cases. Since Friday, at least 2,125 patients have been released from different hospitals following their recovery from the disease, it said.

A total of 15,628 samples were tested during the same period, the department said. Meanwhile, the number of broad-based containment zones in West Bengal went up to 1,033 after 11 more zones were added to the list on Saturday, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1332 in West Bengal with record 42 more fatalities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Steven Mnuchin: COVID-19 aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
2North Korea puts Kaesong city in lockdown over suspected coronavirus outbreak
3Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment, lays down norms