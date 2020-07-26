COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,332 in West Bengal with record 42 more fatalities

The state capital also recorded the highest single-day spike of 727 infections, while 524 fresh cases were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said. (IE photo)

West Bengal reported a record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, which pushed the death toll in the state to 1,332 on Saturday, the health department said. The state also registered the highest single-day spike of 2,404 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 56,377, it said in a bulletin.

The maximum number of 12 fatalities was reported from North 24 Parganas, followed by 11 from the metropolis.

West Bengal now has 19,391 active cases. Since Friday, at least 2,125 patients have been released from different hospitals following their recovery from the disease, it said.

A total of 15,628 samples were tested during the same period, the department said. Meanwhile, the number of broad-based containment zones in West Bengal went up to 1,033 after 11 more zones were added to the list on Saturday, officials said.