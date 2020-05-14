  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 115; total 8,470 patients with 472 fresh cases

Published: May 14, 2020 2:55:39 PM

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 448 -- was recorded on May 7.

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi, coornavirus cases in delhi, coronavirus cases in Delhi, coronavirus infection, latest news on coronavirus in delhiOn Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 7,998, including 106 deaths.

The coronavirus death toll in the national capital has climbed to 115 while the highest single-day spike was reported with 472 fresh cases that took the total number of cases in Delhi beyond the 8000-mark, health authorities said on Thursday.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 448 — was recorded on May 7.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 115, adding that the cumulative fatality figure is as per the case sheets received from hospitals and after being audited by the coronavirus death committee.

On Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 7,998, including 106 deaths.

With 472 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 8,470.

