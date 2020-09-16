COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said.

The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases and 2,58,573 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

While 6,337 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in a span of 24 hours, the number of patients discharged was 6,476, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent.

Among the new deaths reported, the maximum 15 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 14 from Kanpur, five each from Gorakhpur and Meerut, four each from Prayagraj and Saharanpur besides other districts, a health bulletin released here said.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 869 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 371 from Kanpur, 342 from Prayajraj, 197 from Ghaziabad and 222 from Varanasi, it said.

So far, the maximum 554 deaths due to the virus have been reported from Lucknow followed by 550 deaths in Kanpur, 227 from Prayagraj and 213 from Varanasi, it said.

More than 1.5 lakh tests to detect COVID-19 were conducted on Tuesday, raising the total number of such tests carried out in the state so far to over 78 lakh, it said.

Presently, 35,415 patients are in home isolation, which is 52.85 per cent of the active cases, the official said.

Among the patients, 13.91 per cent are in the age group of 0-20 years, 48.42 per cent are in the age group 21-40 years, 28.77 per cent are in the age group of 41-60 years and 8.9 per cent are in the age group of 60 years and above, he said.

Prasad said a drive would be conducted from October 1-15 to identify children who could not be vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said after their identification, these children will be vaccinated in another special campaign which will be run from November to January.